Christin gewinnt Fernsehshow „Voice of Germany“

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso hat in der TV-Castingshow „The Voice of Germany“ den ersten Platz belegt. 46,39 Prozent der Anruferinnen und Anrufer haben sich für die 19-jährige Indonesierin ausgesprochen. 2018 kam sie nach Deutschland, um hier Musikwissenschaft zu studieren. Ihr Gewinnerlied hieß „I Have Nothing“
I thankyou my dear Lord for all the blessings in my life. I‘m so grateful of my whole family and friends who really love me and support me unconditionally. I thankyou for all the love from INDONESIA The last but not least, Thankyou for @thevoiceofgermany ,the coaches and crews for this opportunity and I’ve learned so many things and meet so many talented people. I can’t wait to make more music for you guys😍🎵🎶 And don’t forget to stream my single „Goodbye“ in all music platforms. Love, your Claudia❤️
„Ich danke dir mein lieber Herr für all den Segen in meinem Leben“, schreibt Santoso nach ihrem Sieg auf Instagram. Auch sonst ist ihr Kanal mit christlichen Botschaften gespickt. Beispielsweise stellt sie neben ihre Bilder immer wieder Verweise auf biblische Verse. Auch zeigen sie manche Fotos und Videos beim Singen im Kirchenchor ihrer Gemeinde.