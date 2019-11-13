Christin gewinnt Fernsehshow „Voice of Germany“

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso hat in der TV-Castingshow „The Voice of Germany“ den ersten Platz belegt. 46,39 Prozent der Anruferinnen und Anrufer haben sich für die 19-jährige Indonesierin ausgesprochen. 2018 kam sie nach Deutschland, um hier Musikwissenschaft zu studieren. Ihr Gewinnerlied hieß „I Have Nothing“

„Ich danke dir mein lieber Herr für all den Segen in meinem Leben“, schreibt Santoso nach ihrem Sieg auf Instagram. Auch sonst ist ihr Kanal mit christlichen Botschaften gespickt. Beispielsweise stellt sie neben ihre Bilder immer wieder Verweise auf biblische Verse. Auch zeigen sie manche Fotos und Videos beim Singen im Kirchenchor ihrer Gemeinde.