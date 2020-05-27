Werbung

von BrendanBurke_NRT, Staff Reviewer

Übersetzung: Karen Kersten, jde



Was du wissen solltest:

Corey Voss ist ein in Tennessee ansässiger Lobpreisleiter und Songwriter, der als Pastor für Worship und Creative Arts in der Gateway Church in Shelbyville, Tennessee, tätig ist. Er hat die Lieder Praise The King, Psalm 92 (O Most High), Nothing But The Blood und die von Selah aufgenommene Single I Got Saved geschrieben. Als Songwriter hat Corey auch Musik für Michael Farren, Lauren Daigle, Jared Anderson und Dustin Smith geschrieben und aufgenommen.

Wie es sich anhört:

Coreys neuestes Album ist purer Lobpreis und Anbetung in XXL-Format. Seine Dynamik verdankt es der Live-Atmosphäre und dem breiten synthesizergetragenen Soundbild. In unserer chaotischen Welt bietet Coreys neues Projekt etwas Erhebendes und Positives, auf das seine Hörer bauen können. Viele der Songs gehen schnell ins Ohr, allem voran der Opener Dancing on the Grave.

Werbung

Geistliche Highlights:

Jeder Track hat seinen geistlichen Höhepunkt, aber Miracle in Motion hat eine besonders starke Botschaft: This is a miracle in motion/It’s a sign of your affection/It’s your will that this should happen/So let it be, let it be/This is a moment in your presence/When the earth becomes like heaven/It’s Your will that this should happen/So let it be, let it be. Dieses Lied zeigt uns, dass Gott ständig Wunder um uns vollbringt – sogar in chaotischen Zeiten. Die Erde wird wie der Himmel, wenn sein Friede kommt!

Bestes Lied:

God of Salvation (I Still Believe) ist der beste Song auf dem Album: I still believe you’re the God of salvation/I still believe that anything can happen/I still believe you’ll do all that you’ve promised. Diese drei Wahrheiten ragen am meisten heraus.

Für Fans von:

For All Seasons | Influence Music | River Valley Worship