Rapper Lecrae lässt sich im Jordan taufen

Bei seiner Israelreise hat sich der Christ und Rapper Lecrae im Jordan taufen lassen. Darüber schrieb er jetzt auf Instagram. Es ist derselbe Fluss, in dem auch Jesus von Johannes getauft wurde. Im Jordan getauft zu werden, sei eine „unglaubliche Erfahrung“ gewesen, schreibt der Musiker. Als er in Jesus eingetaucht sei und nicht nur in das Wasser, sei er ein neues Wesen geworden. Die Taufe hatte zudem eine passende Symbolik: „Ich habe, bevor ich untergetaucht wurde, noch gescherzt und gesagt: ‚Wenn hier draußen ein Vogel landet wie die Taube auf Jesus, dann werde ich einen Herzinfarkt haben.'“ Und tatsächlich zeigen die Bilder der Taufe einen Vogel, wie er über die Taufstelle fliegt.

Lecrae ist ein christlicher Musiker, der auch in der säkularen Welt Erfolge feiert. Sein siebtes Album „Anomaly“ war das erste Album eines christlichen Rappers, das Platz eins der amerikanischen Billboard-Charts erreichte. Zweimal wurde der Musiker mit einem Grammy ausgezeichnet, achtmal mit einem Dove Award.