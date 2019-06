D-Day veterans recreate Normandy landings

On D-Day, 75 years ago, thousands of young soldiers gave their lives to help rescue Europe from Nazi rule.Today two veterans aged 95 and 94 parachuted into Normandy, France, just as they did in 1944, to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.Read more: https://bit.ly/2WqOLGR

